Jennifer Aniston admits to trying sperm facial to look younger

Jennifer Aniston, 54, has opened up about one unique beauty treatment – and it involves salmon sperm.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the actress said her aesthetician suggested trying the facial despite not knowing what it entailed.

"First of all, I said, 'Are you serious? How do you get salmon's sperm?'" She told the outlet while admitting she didn't really find it effective.

The beauty treatment contains the ingredient that has proven popular in the K beauty world and has since made its way into the States. It's commonly injected in Korea but is currently only approved for topical use in other parts of the world.

Salmon sperm, or more specifically the nucleotide within it, is said to revive dead skin cells and aid cell turnover.

Instead, Aniston opts for weekly peptide injections to combat the effects of ageing. "I do think that’s the future," she said.

Getty Images

Aniston has previously opened up about how she feels when people say she "looks good for her age".

"It drives me bananas. I can't stand it," she told British Vogueearlier this year. "That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well, you're at that stage, so for your age.' I don't even understand what it means."

She went on to suggest she feels "100 per cent better" now than she did when she was in her 20s.

"I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better," she added.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.