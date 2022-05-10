Johnny Depp's ex-fiance Jennifer Grey gave her take on Amber Heard's $50m defamation lawsuit trial.

The Dirty Dancing actress - who was briefly engaged to Depp in the late 1980s - reminisced on their time spent together in her new memoir, Out of the Corner.

Grey said that their fast-paced romance in 1989 saw Depp ask for her hand in marriage after just two weeks, and they got a Pekinese-poodle puppy called Lulu.

She said that the dog was their "practice baby" and a companion to keep her company when Depp was out of town.

However, Grey claimed that Depp started to get "into trouble" when they were together, such as "fights in bars, skirmishes with cops."

She added: "He'd started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he'd be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I'd been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill-temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street."

In conversation with Entertainment Tonightto promote her memoir, Grey ended up commenting on Depp's current trial with Heard.

"All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved. I just think it's sad, and I wish it was resolved, and I just wish everybody well," she told the outlet.

The trial is now on hiatus for a week, with both sides issuing statements of confidence in how the proceedings are being carried out.

Grey had also spoken with The View about her Dirty Dancing co-star Patrick Swayze. She said that he apologised to her with "tears in his eye" in order to convince her to star alongside him in the film.

The duo had previously worked together on the 1984 film Red Dawn, but Grey didn't enjoy it.

Depp's $50m defamation lawsuit against Heard comes after she implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed titled: "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change."

Although she didn't name the star, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor claimed that Heard's allegations negatively impacted his ability to work and mental health.

