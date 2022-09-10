Jeremy Clarkson has hit out at socialists online and branded them ‘disgusting people’.

It comes after the Grand Tour star posted his thoughts following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – although it’s not clear whether his criticism of socialists was linked to the reaction to the monarch’s death.

“Twitter is a handy and constant reminder that socialists are disgusting people,” he wrote in a post which racked up more than 113,000 likes.

He wasn’t finished there, either.

In a post seemingly aimed at negativity surrounding the Queen’s death on social media, he added: “One of the things I’ve noticed in these last few hours is that so very many people on Twitter are truly awful human beings.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Clarkson has been posting candid reactions to the monarch's passing over the last few days. On Friday he wrote: “Ordinarily, I enjoy writing my newspaper columns but today, I found it so very hard.”

“Tomorrow is always a new day. But tomorrow will be so much more than that,” he added.

He also praised Boris Johnson, by writing: “I was trying to think of something to say but Boris Johnson has said it all. Whatever you think of him, the man can write. Some beautiful words about a magnificent monarch.”

“This is what he wrote. I agree with it all,” he said, before sharing the text of Johnson’s address to the Commons.

It’s the first time Clarkson has sparked a big reaction on social media since dropped his same old A-level tweet on A-levels results day.

The former Top Gear presenter, who now faces Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime has been making the same point about A-level results since 2014 when he tweeted: "If your A level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz."