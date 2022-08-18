Jeremy Clarkson has dropped his same old A-level tweet on A-levels results day and this year he's added a boat to the mix.

The former Top Gear presenter, who now faces Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime has been making the same point about A-level results since 2014 when he tweeted: "If your A level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz."

He's essentially carried on that same format of tweet every year since but often changes the luxury, self-indulgent gloating part at the end to include tidbits about holidaying in St Tropez, being on a superyacht and eating truffles.

This year he tweeted: "Don’t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat." What actually makes this one quite impressive is that he's provided some photographic evidence and the boat is so big that there is room for another boat on it."

Of course, Clarkson's tweet got the usual response that you can expect from Twitter on this date.

























Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their results today with top grades reportedly down 8.4 percentage points from last year. A* alone has decreased by 4.5 points. More than 20,300 students who applied for universities have gone without a place.

