Jeremy Clarkson has dropped his same old A-level tweet on A-levels results day and this year he's added a boat to the mix.
The former Top Gear presenter, who now faces Clarkson's Farm on Amazon Prime has been making the same point about A-level results since 2014 when he tweeted: "If your A level results aren't joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz."
He's essentially carried on that same format of tweet every year since but often changes the luxury, self-indulgent gloating part at the end to include tidbits about holidaying in St Tropez, being on a superyacht and eating truffles.
This year he tweeted: "Don’t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat." What actually makes this one quite impressive is that he's provided some photographic evidence and the boat is so big that there is room for another boat on it."
\u201cDon\u2019t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I\u2019m currently holidaying on this boat.\u201d— Jeremy Clarkson (@Jeremy Clarkson) 1660810213
Of course, Clarkson's tweet got the usual response that you can expect from Twitter on this date.
\u201cI hope Jeremy Clarkson gets the grades he wanted today\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1660812767
\u201cMy eldest gets her A level results tomorrow. I told her that Jeremy Clarkson tweets every year that he's done alright without them but she says she's never heard of him.\u201d— Bacardi Oakheart (@Bacardi Oakheart) 1660769455
\u201cevery year 13 reading jeremy clarkson\u2019s annual bs results day tweet tmorrow : #alevels2022\u201d— min-bo\ud83c\udf97STREAM HIATUS \ud83d\udccc #L&L (@min-bo\ud83c\udf97STREAM HIATUS \ud83d\udccc #L&L) 1660763872
\u201cNot now sweetie, I\u2019m waiting for Jeremy Clarkson\u2019s A Level results tweet\u201d— Dave (@Dave) 1660806073
\u201cJeremy Clarkson getting ready to hit send at 8:30 tomorrow for his annual 2U\u2019s and 1E A level tweet. #resultsday2022 #alevels2022 #alevels\u201d— Socks (@Socks) 1660775029
\u201cHe's been. Happy Jeremy Clarkson tweeting about his A level results day!\u201d— Julia Suzanne \ud83d\udd77\ufe0f\ud83c\udf77\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7 (@Julia Suzanne \ud83d\udd77\ufe0f\ud83c\udf77\ud83c\udf39\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7) 1660810742
Students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will receive their results today with top grades reportedly down 8.4 percentage points from last year. A* alone has decreased by 4.5 points. More than 20,300 students who applied for universities have gone without a place.
