Jerry Adler tributes flood social media as Sopranos and Good Wife star dies age 96

Actor Jerry Adler, best known for his roles in The Sopranos and The Good Wife, has died.

His family confirmed online: "Jerry Adler passed away on 23 August at the age of 96. Born on 4 February 1929, Jerry was a resident of New York, New York."

Adler worked behind-the-scenes on a number of Broadway productions and didn't start performing himself until he was in his sixties.

He's best known for his role as Herman 'Hesh' Rabkin in HBO drama The Sopranos. After that, he appeared in legal drama The Good Wife, Broad City and Transparent. Adler also appeared in films such as Manhattan Murder Mystery, In Her Shoes and A Violent Year.

And tributes to him have been flooding social media.

Stevie van Zandt, who worked with Adler on The Sopranos, said: "RIP Jerry Adler. Such an honour working with you. Travel well my friend."

Robert King, co-creator, co-showrunner and executive producer of The Good Wife, posted: "The intent was only to have him for one episode of The Good Wife but he was so funny in a diner scene, yelling 'I said ice cream, you stupid b****' we had him back for six years of Good Wife and three years of Good Fight. One of our favourite collaborators."

A Sopranos fan account posted: "Rest in peace Jerry Adler x."

Another Sopranos fan account added: "Hesh brought such a unique element to The Sopranos. A character that truly gave the show an extra layer of charm. RIP Jerry Adler."

Richard Roeper, an American writer, said: "RIP to Jerry Adler, who was a key production contributor to the original Broadway versions of My Fair Lady and Fiddler on the Roof and later pivoted to acting. He was so memorable as Hesh in The Sopranos. What a career.

Someone who says they were a friend of Adler said: "The great actor, my friend Jerry Adler died today at the age of 96. You know him from one of his iconic roles had from many of his guest appearances. Not bad for a guy who didn't start acting until he was 65."

Author Matthew Rettenmund said: "RIP Jerry Adler. He started acting in his 60s, acted 28 years and still had several years' retirement, all after working on Broadway productions since 1950."

And many more posted gifs of Adler saying "that's a hit" in The Sopranos.

