Trump takes aim at 'bum' late-night host Jimmy Kimmel...again

Donald Trump isn't best pleased with Jimmy Kimmel, as he called the late-night host a "bum" with "very poor television ratings."

Taking to his platform, Truth Social, the president urged ABC to stop broadcasting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

"Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!" he wrote.

Trump's latest remarks come after Kimmel's monologue on Wednesday (19 November) addressed the president's relationship with Elon Musk, who recently returned to the White House for the first time since leaving DOGE back in May.

Following the billionaire's departure, Trump and Musk publicly feuded over Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, with the SpaceX and Tesla CEO even suggesting at one point would launch his own "America Party" to challenge the two-party system.

However, it seems the icy tensions have thawed in recent months as the pair reunited and shook hands at Charlie Kirk's memorial in September, and Musk attended Trump's dinner with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House on Tuesday (November 18).





“Their relationship is like a Cybertruck. It’s cold one minute, on fire the next,” Kimmel said of Trump and Musk's on-again, off-again friendship.

“I guess they made up,” he added. “Musk publicly threatened to drop a big Epstein bomb on Trump, but now I guess they’re cool.”

It's not the first time Trump has gone after Kimmel via social media.

In September, when ABC decided to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” following the comedian’s remarks about late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Trump expressed his delight at the suspension and said in a Truth Social post that ABC’s decision was “great news for America”.

Then, when ABC later U-turned and decided the show should return to air, Trump shared his dismay at the decision.

“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back," he wrote on Truth Social.

“The White House was told by ABC that his Show was cancelled! Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE, and his ‘talent’ was never there."

Meanwhile, the president recently took to the same platform to target another late-night host as he urged NBC to fire Seth Meyers.

Indy100 has reached out to Jimmy Kimmel for comment

