People think Trump is 'nervous' after lengthy rant calling Epstein files a 'hoax'

People think US president Donald Trump is “nervous” after a lengthy rant in which he called the Jeffrey Epstein files a “hoax” and at the same time suggested the release would be bad for the Democrats and the “truth” would be revealed.

Trump’s Truth Social crashout came after he signed the bill to release the Epstein files after members of the House voted near-unanimously (all bar one Republican member) to compel the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release them, despite the administration’s efforts to stop the vote from happening.

After a months-long battle, Trump has finally had to concede that the files will now be released, but judging by his social media posts, he isn’t overly happy about it.

In a lengthy, almost 400-word rant on Truth Social, Trump made various questionable claims.

"Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged by the Trump Justice Department in 2019 (Not the Democrats!), was a lifelong Democrat, donated Thousands of Dollars to Democrat Politicians, and was deeply associated with many well-known Democrat figures,” Trump wrote. “Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!”

He claimed: “Democrats have used the ‘Epstein’ issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories.”

“This latest Hoax will backfire on the Democrats just as all of the rest have! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” He ended the post.

It was shared on X/Twitter, where it got people talking.

“Judging from this rant, I think he’s pretty nervous,” someone argued.

Another said, “Trump signed the Epstein bill into law then immediately went on a rant blaming Democrats, calling the whole thing a ‘hoax,’ and pretending he led this fight,” and added, “He’s not celebrating transparency. He’s panicking.”

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

