Sopranos star says OnlyFans 'saved' her life

The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo has spoken about her OnlyFans account, saying that it “saved her life” when she was close to homelessness.

The actress, best known for starring as Adriana La Cerva on the classic HBO show, was left with just $10 in her bank account before she launched her account.

However, thanks to the platform, she was able to pay off her mortgage in just five minutes.

De Matteo, who also appeared in shows like Sons of Anarchy, spoke to The Daily Mail and said: “OnlyFans saved my life, 100 percent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us.”

The decision to launch her account came during the Covid pandemic, due to her stance against vaccine mandates.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly. I wanted to try and sell it before they took it,” she

“At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.”

Despite the fact she initially ‘didn’t want to do it’, the 52-year-old said the financial benefits were evident straight after posting her first racy images on the site.

“I was like, ‘Holy s***.’ In five minutes, I was able to pay back Compass Real Estate who kept the sale of my house.”





De Matteo also said that she “got a lot of heat for doing it”, before adding: “Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”

De Matteo starred in 56 episodes of The Sopranos between 1999 and 2006, winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the role in 2004.

She has also starred in shows such as Joey and Desperate Housewives.

