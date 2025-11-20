The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 LIVE: All the winners as they're announced

The 43rd annual Golden Joystick Awards takes place on Thursday (20 November) in London, kickstarting the award ceremony season for gaming. The Golden Joysticks are the largest public-voted gaming awards, where fan votes have the biggest say.



More than 21 million votes were cast across 22 categories this year. Streamer's Choice, Breakthrough Award, Hall of Fame and Critics' Choice Award are chosen by an expert panel of journalists and content creators.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the way with seven nominations. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yotei and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II are just behind that with five nominations each respectively.

indy100 is covering The Golden Joystick Awards LIVE, including speaking to winners and the biggest names in gaming on the red carpet. Follow our blog below for all the latest as it happens.

Good morning! Hello and welcome to indy100's live coverage of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be updating this live blog throughout the day before Brydie Monaghan and I attend the awards ceremony later on. We'll be bringing you all the latest news on winners, announcements, what people have to say and key moments as they all happen. Be sure to keep it locked with our live blog for all the latest as it unfolds!

How can I watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2025? The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 ceremony will be streamed live on GamesRadar's YouTube channel. The countdown to the stream has started and will begin the moment the ceremony gets underway, at 4pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT).

What time does The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 start? Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, is the host of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 Ivan Weiss The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 start at 4pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT) on Thursday (20 November). The ceremony expected to last around two hours. The host is none other than Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.

Ultimate Game of the Year Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Ghost of Yotei

Hades II

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Peak

Silent Hill f

Split Fiction

Most Wanted Game Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Witcher 4

Black Myth: Zhong Kui

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

007 First Light

Exodus

Subnautica 2

Light No Fire

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Saros

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Crimson Desert

Kingdom Hearts IV

Marvel's Wolverine

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam

OD - Knock

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Critics' Choice Award This will be revealed during the ceremony.

Console Game of the Year Donkey Kong Bananza

Monster Hunter Wilds

Ghost of Yotei

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Mario Kart World

PC Game of the Year Hollow Knight: Silksong

The Alters

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Peak

Abiotic Factor

Dune: Awakening

Hall of Fame This will be revealed during the ceremony.

Best Lead Performer Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters

Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yotei

Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight

Best Supporting Performer Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Logan Cunningham - Hades II

Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Best Game Adaptation Devil May Cry (Netflix)

Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)

The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)

A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Secret Level (Prime Video)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

Best Gaming Hardware Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller

WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD

Elgato Facecam 4K

Razer Blade 16

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Breakthrough Award This will be revealed during the ceremony.

Best Remake / Remaster Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter

The Talos Principle: Reawakened

Gears of War: Reloaded

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Streamers' Choice Award This will be revealed during the ceremony.

Still Playing Award - PC and Console Minecraft

Dead by Daylight

Helldivers 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

Satisfactory

Call of Duty: Warzone

Marvel Rivals

Fortnite

Apex Legends

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X

GTA Online

Warframe

Still Playing Award - Mobile Call of Duty: Mobile

Pokemon GO

Subway Surfers

Clash Royale

Honkai: Star Rail

Genshin Impact

Zenless Zone Zero

Roblox

Free Fire

PUBG Mobile

Best Game Trailer Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer

Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer

Romeo Is a Dead Man - Announcement Trailer

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval

Best Soundtrack Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

South of Midnight

Silent Hill f

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Deltarune

Sword of the Sea

Best Early Access Game Grounded 2

Schedule I

9 Kings

R.E.P.O.

skate.

White Knuckle

Studio of the Year Team Cherry

Sandfall Interactive

Aggro Crab and Landfall

Bloober Team

Sloclap

Rebellion

Best Indie Game Blue Prince

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Wanderstop

Skin Deep

despelote

Herdling

Abiotic Factor

Baby Steps

Caves of Qud

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Best Indie Game - Self Published Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hades II

Sword of the Sea

Peak

Keep Driving

Spilled!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Deltarune

Promise Mascot Agency

Consume Me

Best Game Expansion Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants

Lies of P: Overture

No Man's Sky: Voyagers

Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain

Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji

Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Best Visual Design Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Midnight Walk

Ghost of Yotei

Sword of the Sea

Assassin's Creed Shadows

Best Multiplayer Game Battlefield 6

Peak

Elden Ring Nightreign

Split Fiction

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Best Audio Design Ghost of Yotei

Battlefield 6

Donkey Kong Bananza

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Two Point Museum

Cronos: The New Dawn

Best Storytelling Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Silent Hill f

Blue Prince

Mafia: The Old Country

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

The Hundred Line - Last Defence Academy

What are The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 categories and nominations? There are 26 categories in total and the winners of each will be revealed in the following order: Best Storytelling

Best Audio Design

Best Multiplayer Game

Best Visual Design

Best Game Expansion

Best Indie Game - Self Published

Best Indie Game

Studio of the Year

Best Early Access Game

Best Soundtrack

Best Game Trailer

Still Playing Award - Mobile

Still Playing Award - Console and PC

Streamers' Choice Award

Best Remake / Remaster

Breakthrough Award

Best Gaming Hardware

Best Game Adaptation

Best Supporting Performer

Best Lead Performer

Hall of Fame

PC Game of the Year

Console Game of the year

Critics' Choice Award

Most Wanted Game

Ultimate Game of the Year We'll have full, comprehensive details of all of the nominations in each category too.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.