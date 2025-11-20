The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 LIVE: All the winners as they're announced

Gaming
Ivan Weiss & The Golden Joystick Awards
The 43rd annual Golden Joystick Awards takes place on Thursday (20 November) in London, kickstarting the award ceremony season for gaming. The Golden Joysticks are the largest public-voted gaming awards, where fan votes have the biggest say.
More than 21 million votes were cast across 22 categories this year. Streamer's Choice, Breakthrough Award, Hall of Fame and Critics' Choice Award are chosen by an expert panel of journalists and content creators.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the way with seven nominations. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yotei and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II are just behind that with five nominations each respectively.
indy100 is covering The Golden Joystick Awards LIVE, including speaking to winners and the biggest names in gaming on the red carpet. Follow our blog below for all the latest as it happens.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to indy100's live coverage of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025!
I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be updating this live blog throughout the day before Brydie Monaghan and I attend the awards ceremony later on.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news on winners, announcements, what people have to say and key moments as they all happen.
Be sure to keep it locked with our live blog for all the latest as it unfolds!
How can I watch The Golden Joystick Awards 2025?
The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 ceremony will be streamed live on GamesRadar's YouTube channel.
The countdown to the stream has started and will begin the moment the ceremony gets underway, at 4pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT).
What time does The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 start?
Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, is the host of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025
Ivan Weiss
The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 start at 4pm GMT (11am ET / 8am PT) on Thursday (20 November). The ceremony expected to last around two hours.
The host is none other than Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village.
Ultimate Game of the Year
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yotei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Peak
- Silent Hill f
- Split Fiction
Most Wanted Game
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- 007 First Light
- Exodus
- Subnautica 2
- Light No Fire
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- Saros
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Crimson Desert
- Kingdom Hearts IV
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
- OD - Knock
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Critics' Choice Award
This will be revealed during the ceremony.
Console Game of the Year
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Ghost of Yotei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Mario Kart World
PC Game of the Year
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Alters
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Peak
- Abiotic Factor
- Dune: Awakening
Hall of Fame
This will be revealed during the ceremony.
Best Lead Performer
- Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters
- Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yotei
- Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight
Best Supporting Performer
- Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Logan Cunningham - Hades II
- Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Best Game Adaptation
- Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
- The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
- A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Secret Level (Prime Video)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Best Gaming Hardware
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
- WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
- Elgato Facecam 4K
- Razer Blade 16
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Breakthrough Award
This will be revealed during the ceremony.
Best Remake / Remaster
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Streamers' Choice Award
This will be revealed during the ceremony.
Still Playing Award - PC and Console
- Minecraft
- Dead by Daylight
- Helldivers 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Satisfactory
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
- GTA Online
- Warframe
Still Playing Award - Mobile
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Pokemon GO
- Subway Surfers
- Clash Royale
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Roblox
- Free Fire
- PUBG Mobile
Best Game Trailer
- Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
- Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
- Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
- Romeo Is a Dead Man - Announcement Trailer
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval
Best Soundtrack
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- South of Midnight
- Silent Hill f
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Deltarune
- Sword of the Sea
Best Early Access Game
- Grounded 2
- Schedule I
- 9 Kings
- R.E.P.O.
- skate.
- White Knuckle
Studio of the Year
- Team Cherry
- Sandfall Interactive
- Aggro Crab and Landfall
- Bloober Team
- Sloclap
- Rebellion
Best Indie Game
- Blue Prince
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Wanderstop
- Skin Deep
- despelote
- Herdling
- Abiotic Factor
- Baby Steps
- Caves of Qud
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Best Indie Game - Self Published
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Sword of the Sea
- Peak
- Keep Driving
- Spilled!
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- Deltarune
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Consume Me
Best Game Expansion
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Lies of P: Overture
- No Man's Sky: Voyagers
- Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
- Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
Best Visual Design
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Midnight Walk
- Ghost of Yotei
- Sword of the Sea
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
Best Multiplayer Game
- Battlefield 6
- Peak
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Split Fiction
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
Best Audio Design
- Ghost of Yotei
- Battlefield 6
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Two Point Museum
- Cronos: The New Dawn
Best Storytelling
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Silent Hill f
- Blue Prince
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- The Hundred Line - Last Defence Academy
What are The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 categories and nominations?
There are 26 categories in total and the winners of each will be revealed in the following order:
- Best Storytelling
- Best Audio Design
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Best Visual Design
- Best Game Expansion
- Best Indie Game - Self Published
- Best Indie Game
- Studio of the Year
- Best Early Access Game
- Best Soundtrack
- Best Game Trailer
- Still Playing Award - Mobile
- Still Playing Award - Console and PC
- Streamers' Choice Award
- Best Remake / Remaster
- Breakthrough Award
- Best Gaming Hardware
- Best Game Adaptation
- Best Supporting Performer
- Best Lead Performer
- Hall of Fame
- PC Game of the Year
- Console Game of the year
- Critics' Choice Award
- Most Wanted Game
- Ultimate Game of the Year
We'll have full, comprehensive details of all of the nominations in each category too.
