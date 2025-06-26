'I don't like that': MindsEye actor Alex Hernandez criticises game's release

MindsEye actor Alex Hernandez, who plays the lead role of Jacob Diaz, has criticised the game being released in the state it was.



MindsEye isthe first game from former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies' new studio Build A Rocket Boy that was published by IO Interactive. It had nothing short of a disastrous launch though with a current rating of 38 on MetaCritic based on 12 critic reviews and a score of 2.6 based on 438 user ratings, resulting in 'generally unfavourable' reviews across the board.

Gameplay footage and reviews posted online revealed loads of different bugs, awful enemy and NPC AI and, quite frankly, a game that just wasn't finished.

And speaking about the state in which MindsEye released in, Hernandez is not happy about it.

Speaking with Check It TV, Hernandez said: "For whatever reason, a company deciding to release something that has these issues, and then sort of taking care of it post mortem, post release... Obviously, we weren't the first game to do that, a very notorious example is Cyberpunk. As a gamer, as a consumer, I don't love that. I don't love that model, I don't like that moving forward.

"I'm not a business person, I want to be very clear, I have no idea why that decision gets made, I will just say from a consumer perspective, and I'm sure a lot of people feel this way, I think it does more long-term harm than good to your reputation to release something that is in a state of less than 100 per cent and then charge 100 per cent of the price. I think you have to be honest with your consumer."

Build A Rocket Boy recently issued a statement confirming claims that employee jobs could be cut following the game's horrendous launch. The studio continues to work on hotfixes for the game post launch.

Elsewhere from indy100, MindsEye's reviews are even worse than gamers thought possible and the game has been 'found on clearance already' at major US retailer.

