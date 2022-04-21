Joe Alwyn finally addressed engagement rumors surrounding him and Taylor Swift - but his answer is probably going to disappoint fans.

While promoting his new movie, Conversations With Friends, a TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel by the same name, Alywn, 31, told Wall Street Journal magazinehe keeps his life private.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins," Alwyn said.

Fans of Swift, 32, and Alwyn love to start engagement rumors in the hopes it becomes true. But even after months and years of people speculating the two are married, neither has confirmed.

"I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say," the actor told WSJ magazine.

One of the many talents of the couple has been their ability to remain a low profile despite Swift's worldwide fame, something Swift's past relationships lacked.

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2016 but the two rarely mention each other in interviews or on social media. Besides making a rare red carpet appearance together, they choose to keep their relationship as private as possible.

"We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given," Alwyn said in the WSJ magazine interview. "So that if you’re not posting all the time about what you’re doing, how you’re spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?”

Of course, where fans truly learn about Alwyn and Swift is in Swift's music. Songs like Gorgeous, Lover,London Boy, and Peace are speculated to be about Alwyn.

Additionally, on Swift's album, evermore, Alwyn is credited with songwriting credit under the pseudonym "William Bowery".

The actor made an appearance in Swift's documentaryMiss Americanaas well.

While fans get bits and pieces of the duo's relationship from songs and short quotes, it seems they won't be informed about an engagement anytime soon, whether it is true or false.

