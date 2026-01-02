Stranger Things fans can’t get over this one huge change from seasons one to five

Stranger Things has come to an end, and it’s only natural that the finale of one of the most popular shows of the 21st century is proving divisive with fans .

However, whatever viewers think of the plot and the way the show was wrapped up, it’s the look of the final scenes that is sparking the most criticism.

Many commentators on social media have been looking back to the first season of the hit series and pointing out just how much has changed.

From the character-driven sci-fi drama focusing on a mother’s search to find her son, to something that resembled something close to an Avengers-style superhero movie at times, there’s no doubt that Stranger Things has changed considerably.

Part of that change is the cinematography. Screenshots from final episode ‘The Rightside Up’ have been shared widely online in viral posts, comparing it to the moody, absorbing shots fans saw in season one.

Shows often evolve their style over time, but the proliferation of green screen and CGI saturation in Stranger Things season five got a lot of people talking on social media.

One user seemed to sum up the thoughts of many viewers with a viral post, writing: "you can go back and observe that season 1 of stranger things actually had kinda decent, dark brooding true detective vibes. then each subsequent season, it basically morphed into marvel avengers universe slop. this kind of slow, boiling frog pot bait and switch is everywhere now."

"Ban green screens," one wrote, focusing on shots from the finale.





A user posted screenshots of the final episode and wrote: "$400M budget looks like a SNL skit."

Another wrote: "Was going to make a Spy Kids 3D joke but this honestly looks better."

One more compared shots from the final episode to "promo screenshot of an early 360/PS3 era game".





"$400 MILLION DOLLARS FOR THIS S***" another said.

"no bulls*** the first like 80 minutes of the Stranger Things finale is one of the most visually appalling big budget projects to ever be released, it's Flash/AntMan 3 level ugly. at least when the show jumped the shark with the big monster fights in S3 they made it look good then," one critical viewer wrote.



Another posted a still from Linkin Park's 'In the End' video from 2000 and wrote: "every shot from the stranger things finale looks like this."

Elsewhere from Indy100, The biggest reactions to the Stranger Things finale episode , and The only way to watch Stranger Things, according to its creators .

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.