Of all the talent on the UK comedy circuit, we’d argue the cunning complainer Joe Lycett – with his vehement dislike of parking fines - is one of the least offensive comedians going.
Nevertheless, one audience member who recently saw his new tour in Belfast – the brilliantly titled More, More, More: How Do You Lycett, How Do You Lycett – didn’t find one joke particularly funny.
Fair enough. Comedy is, after all, subjective.
Yet they decided the best course of action to escalate the issue was to report the comedian formerly known as Hugo Boss to the Actual Police.
Sharing the story to social media on Tuesday, the Got Your Back presenter wrote: “So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes. And their perfectly understandable response to this was… to call the f***ing police.
“To be fair to them, the fuzz were very nice about it all but felt they had a duty to investigate. This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them; I particularly enjoyed putting the words ‘giant donkey d***’ into a message to a police detective.”
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
No further context to the joke was given by Lycett, but honestly? We kind of prefer it that way.
It isn’t the first time he’s relished being silly in times of formality. Earlier this year the comedian managed to get “I’ve got a smelly bum bum” into parliamentary records when he gave evidence to a House of Lords select committee.
Lycett continued: “Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have since closed the matter. You’ll be pleased to know that the joke – which I consider to be one of the best I’ve ever written – remains firmly and proudly in the show.”
He also attached an email to the social media post, appearing to be from the local police force, which read they “consider this matter closed”.
The incident has left some fans excited to see the show, others shocked by the audience member’s sensitivities, and a few Twitter users keen to know what the full joke was:
\u201c@joelycett In fairness, the coppers were more than likely stoked to meet you , and it would have been the most amusing investigation they\u2019ve been involved in!\u201d— Joe Lycett (@Joe Lycett) 1655809714
\u201c@joelycett We\u2019re coming to see you in Oxford and I am now even more excited!\u201d— Joe Lycett (@Joe Lycett) 1655809714
\u201c@joelycett Comedians tell jokes ffs thats like going to see a dentist & then complaining because he looked in your mouth \ud83d\ude44\ud83e\udd37\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— Joe Lycett (@Joe Lycett) 1655809714
\u201c@joelycett It's the beginnings of another cracking joke.... 2 coppers, a giant donkey dick and the perpetually offended walk into a bar... \ud83d\ude01\u201d— Joe Lycett (@Joe Lycett) 1655809714
\u201c@joelycett Please post it here for us who cannot get to see you live. Perhaps you can offend some Twitter peeps\u201d— Joe Lycett (@Joe Lycett) 1655809714
Lycett has confirmed his tour is currently running until September “unless I am jailed”.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.