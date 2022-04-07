Joe Lycett tells the House of Lords "I've got a smelly bum bum"

Joe Lycett has been making some incredible comments in the House of Lords, as he gave evidence on fraud.

The comedian tackles fraud on his show Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, and told the committee about how he posed as RBS CEO Ross McEwan.

Speaking of how it went unnoticed as being fake for so long, Lycett said: "I just don't think, the way we approach it, that anyone else would do it. Why would somebody pretend to be the head of a bank for that long and then Tweet I've got a smelly bum bum."

"At that point the account started to get red-flagged."

