JoJo Siwa berates audience member who booed her at New York Pride event

JoJo Siwa publicly berated an audience member who booed her during a Pride concert in New York.

The 21-year-old rose to fame after appearing on Dance Moms as a child and has maintained her public profile ever since, recently undergoing a rebrand and having come out as pansexual in 2021.

During a performance at Trixie Mattel’s concert event at New York City Pride, Siwa stopped the show in order to shout at a fan who booed her from the crowd.

In viral clips online, Siwa stopped the concert and shouted into the microphone: “Who the living f*** just booed me?”

She appeared to scan the crowd, before asking, “Where the f*** did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?”.

Members of the audience could be heard encouraging Siwa to “fight” the perpetrator.

Siwa then held up a handmade sign made by the unidentified fan and told them, “Respectfully, f*** you!” She also stuck her middle finger up at them – an action that was copied by her backing dancers.

After berating the fan, she then proceeded to take a rose from a bouquet that had been thrown on stage and place it in her shorts before grabbing her crotch.

She then said: “F** t*he booers, somebody just chucked a bra at me!”

The whole bizarre incident didn’t seem to garner Siwa much sympathy online.

One person commented : “I am so convinced she’s a social experiment.”

“The more she tries to act like a bad b**ch, the more she sounds like a 12 year old kid,” someone else argued .

