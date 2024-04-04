JoJo Siwa's 'bad girl' rebrand gets seal of approval from Gene Simmons

JoJo Siwa has completely changed her image recently, and she’s received one of the best stamps of approval she could have ever asked for – from Kiss icon Gene Simmons.

Siwa has been sporting a glam rock-inspired look on red carpets over the last few months, with black and white makeup not dissimilar to that famously rocked by Kiss members Simmons, Paul Stanley, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

The 20-year-old, previously known for her squeaky-clean fashion choices, appeared on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles this week wearing one of her boldest outfits yet.

She paired a rhinestone bodysuit with daring eye makeup – and people couldn’t help compare her to Simmons’ classic look.

However, it seems like Simmons himself is a big fan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Speaking to TMZ, the musician said: “JoJo is cool. Anybody who doesn’t get it is just jealous, period.”

He added: “Never be ordinary, always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary, and she looks cool.

“Of course, she looks like me, but that’s another story.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

During the awards, Siwa spoke to E! about what she called her “black beast look” and said she had received a backlash for changing the way she styled herself.

“People are afraid of things they don’t know. Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary,” she said.

Siwa has been pretty open in the past during similar interviews. Last year, she revealed how has opened up on how she felt she could never be a 'normal' teenager who got to 'have sex' because of her fame.



The dancer, who identifies as pansexual, was thrust into the spotlight on Dance Moms as a tiny tot, and has maintained her status ever since.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel