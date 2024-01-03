Kanye West accused of 'prostituting' his wife after posting more creepy photos

Kanye West has been scrutinised for sharing "creepy" photos of his wife Bianca Censori.

On Tuesday (2 January), the rapper now legally known as Ye, took to Instagram with a random outburst of uploads including one of Censori wearing a tiny bra, G-string and leather corset while looking down at the floor.

"Dropped sumn?" he wrote as the caption.

Another saw the 28-year-old posing in the mirror with Ye, with one person speaking on behalf of many, writing: "It's getting weird."

A third snap shows Censori in nothing but a G-string and fur bralet alongside the caption: "No pants this year."

It didn't take long for Ye's 19 million followers to share their takes, with one person commenting: "This pic is really creepy and makes the hairs on my neck stand up."

Another urged the rapper to stop posting "this type of stuff."

A third penned: "Are you done humiliating this woman or what?"

A fourth begged: "Stop prostituting your partner."

Others suggested his posts contradicted his Christian values, writing: "He preaches Christianity and then does things like this."

This isn't the first time concerns surrounding the risque outfits and bizarre behaviour have been raised.

Last year, comedian Kathy Griffin said that while she may "get in trouble for this video," she could no longer stay quiet about Ye and Censori's relationship.

"I can’t help it. I worry," she wrote. "I don’t even know this woman but I still worry."

"We’ve all seen those photos of Kanye and his new wife Bianca Censori, right?" she said in a lengthy TikTok clip. "I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it’s really all about being see-through."

"When I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her," Griffin continues. "I’ve heard that she has a master’s degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she’s gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."

"I don’t know her, I’m never going to meet her, but I just want to know what you guys think, because it just looks like something a really controlling dude would do," she added, after referring to the Venice boat snaps.

Indy100 reached out to Kanye West's representative for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.