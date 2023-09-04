Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'banned' after exposure incident in Venice

Kanye West and his rumoured wife Bianca Censori have been banned from a Venice boat company for life following their antics last month.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021, was spotted on board the water taxi last month with his bare bottom exposed. Censori seemingly rested her head on his lap.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi has since revealed the couple will "no longer be welcome" on any of their boats.

In a statement, the company said staff were "completely unaware" West had dropped his pants, as they were focusing on water traffic.

"The driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities," they said.



"If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority."

They also went on to call out a "third person on board the taxi" who "obstructed the captain’s view" towards the back of the boat.

It wasn't just the antics on board that caused a storm during their Italian getaway. Many people called out Censori's "offensive" outfits, some calling for her to be arrested for "public indecency".

"I wish the police would arrest these two for their ignorant behaviour. They are making a mockery of the country," one furious X/Twitter user wrote, while another added: "Why won't the Italian government police or someone stop them?"

Tourism website CIU Travel claims: "Walking around in beach attire or, worse, shirtless, is a huge no-no in Italy, unless you have your feet buried deep in the sand."

