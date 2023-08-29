Kanye West flashes bare butt to spectators on Venice gondola ride

Kanye 'Ye' West and Bianca Censori have caught the attention of social media after West was spotted flashing his bare bottom to spectators during a boat ride in Venice.

In videos and images circulating online, the rapper can be seen sitting at the back of the boat with his bottom exposed to the cameras, while his rumoured wife rested her head on his lap.

When they reached their destination, Censori was seen donning a grey leather trench coat.

Meanwhile, West appeared to wrap a sweatshirt around his head and went shoeless, which one celebrity podiatrist warned could increase the "risk of injuries in the foot, and infection when walking barefoot may increase."

The pair were accompanied by a mystery guest dressed in all black.

The couple have caused quite a stir recently during their Italian getaway, with some calling for Censori to be arrested for public indecency.

The 28-year-old has sported a string of daring outfits in past weeks, that some locals have deemed "offensive" – given some areas are known to be predominantly conservative Catholic.

"I wish the police would arrest these two for their ignorant behaviour. They are making a mockery of the country," one furious X/Twitter user wrote, while another added: "Why won't the Italian government police or someone stop them?"

Tourism website CIU Travel claims: "Walking around in beach attire or, worse, shirtless, is a huge no-no in Italy, unless you have your feet buried deep in the sand."

