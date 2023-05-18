Celebrity gossip rumours suggest controversial rapper Kanye West has married again, but who is his partner and are they actually legally married?

West is in a relationship with Australian architectural designer Bianca Censori, who is in her late twenties, and the pair have been photographed together making headlines in the process.

Some outlets have suggested that the pair are married after Censori was spotted wearing a large ring on her left hand.

She was photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant in the company of West, 45, along with a larger entourage including the fashion designer Mowalola Ogunlesi.

A few days later, Ogunlesi shared images of Censori on Instagram modelling a very revealing outfit crafted from what appears to be black tape.





Once again, a ring could be spotted on the fourth finger on the left hand of Censori as she held her phone to take a picture in one of the images posted.

It’s believed the pair may have been romantically linked since as early as late 2022 after Kanye released a track with the title Censori Overload.

Reports about their relationship emerged in January 2023, along with reports that they had held “some sort of wedding ceremony” but no official marriage certificate has emerged.

It hasn’t stopped either of them from wearing wedding bands, with West reportedly sporting the ring to symbolise his “commitment to her”.

West’s former wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from the rapper in January 2021 and it was finalised in November 2022. The pair share four children together.

