Kanye West has hit back at Taylor Swift fans with the incredible claim that he has helped her more than he has harmed her career over the years.

Performers West and Swift have a long and chequered history that began at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where Swift won the award for Best Video by a Female Artist for 'You Belong With Me’.

During her acceptance speech, West, also known as Ye, came onto the stage and took the microphone out of Swift’s hand, interrupting her. He infamously said: “Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

Since then, there have been further controversies between the two, with Swifties making such an enemy of him that they are trying to block West’s music from reaching number one.

In an Instagram post, West shared a screenshot taken from X/Twitter. In the image, someone had alerted others of a “Swiftie emergency” and explained that Beyoncé’s new single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is currently challenging West for number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The post urged Swifties to mobilise and stream Beyoncé’s single in order to block West from achieving the chart position, claiming that the star “dragged Taylor”.

In response West wrote a long caption, in which he explained he was on Swift’s side when producer Scooter Braun bought the rights to her masters and called her an inspiration.

He wrote: “REMEMBER I WAS ON TAYLOR’S SIDE WHEN SCOOTER BOUGHT HER MASTERS BEHIND HER BACK.

“SHE AND BEYONCÉ ARE BIG INSPIRATIONS TO ALL MUSICIANS WE ALWAYS SAY HOW BOTH SELL OUT TOURS AND MOVIES.

“ALSO, I’M SURE I’VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S CAREER THAN HARMFUL.

“TO ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings