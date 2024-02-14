Kanye West breaks silence on Taylor Swift's Super Bowl 'revenge'

The Super Bowl may have been and gone, but the drama continues to unfold in the celebrity world.

Earlier this week, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall claimed Taylor Swift had Kanye West kicked out of the game on Sunday (11 February). West's team were quick to shut down such rumours.

In the clip, Marshall alleged he had "tea" when West showed up to the Super Bowl.

"Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of Taylor Swift’s booth, so any time they were going to be showing [Taylor Swift], Kanye’s face was going to be there," he claimed.



"He had a mask on… typical Kanye. So Taylor Swift gets p***** off. She, boom boom, makes a call or two, everybody’s involved."

Marshall claimed West was "kicked out of the stadium," as he was "trying to leverage her celebrity to make some…so you gotta go back to their beef."

West's representative has since responded to the claims, telling TMZ: "This is a completely fabricated rumour."



They added: "It is not true."

They also highlighted that the rapper received a not-so-warm welcome upon entering the Raising Cane's suite – despite further rumours that Leonardo DiCaprio ignored him.



West has been making plenty of headlines this week, with the drop of his anticipated album Vultures and a successful launch of his Yeezy merch.

Earlier this week, fans raged when West announced everything on site cost $20, given most diehard fans paid $200 a few months back.

In response, West said everyone who purchased the Yeezy Pods at the original price would be refunded.

