Taylor Swift jokingly references infamous Kanye West VMA's interruption during Era's tour

Taylor Swift appeared to jokingly reference the infamous moment Kanye West interrupted her VMAs speech back in 2009 during her recent Eras tour show.

The 33-year-old pop star performed four shows at the 65,000-capacity Foro Sol in Mexico City, and during the piano moment for the ballad 'Champagne Problems,' the crowd showed their love for Swift by repeatedly chanting her name on Sunday night (August 27).

In clips circulating online, Swift can be heard saying in response: “It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name.



“It’s really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know.”

@sussan_mourad @Taylor Swift jokes about Kanye West interrupting her MTV VMAs speech at Eras Tour Mexico City! 😆🤭 #taylorswift #taylorswifterastour #erastour #taylorswift #tserastour #kanyewest #ye #taylorandkanye #erastourmexicocity #tserastourmexicocity #mexicocityerastour #celebritynews #entertainmentnews #taylorvmas #kanyeandtaylor #sussanmourad

It appears the 'Anti-Hero' singer is referring to when she won Best Video by a Female Artist at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, for 'You Belong With Me.'

But upon starting her acceptance speech, West - also known as Ye - stormed the stage and interrupted Swift by grabbing the microphone from her.

“Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" he said, referring to her 'Single Ladies' music video.

This instantly became a meme and was the start of Swift and West's feud which inspired different songs over the years.

One example of this is Swift's song called 'This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things,' from the 2017 album 'reputation' which is rumoured to be about West.

On the album, Swift sings "And here's to you / 'Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,'" before she laughed at the idea and confessed, "I can't even say it with a straight face."

It was reported that when Swift sang this song on the Eras Tour back in July as part of the surprise acoustic set in the show, she couldn't keep in her laughter, taking a momentary pause before singing the rest of the track.

Elsewhere, a round-up of all the Taylor's Version songs teased on Prime Video, Swifties react to a snippet of 'Look What You Made Me Do' (Taylor's Version) and Viral singing Taylor Swift concert security guard 'fired'.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

