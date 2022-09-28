Mexican TikTok star, Karla Pardini, has been shot dead shortly after accepting a mysterious phone call urging her to go outside.

At around 10.30pm on 20 September, the 21-year-old received an ominous call which lured her outside – and she, sadly, never returned.

"According to information provided by her mother, she received a call, went outside, and that’s when the attack occurred," Sinaloa prosecutor Sara Bruna Quiñonez said.

Before the young woman's death, Pardini garnered over 90,000 followers on TikTok, regularly posting fashion and dancing content.

Her final video on the day of her death translated to "When they tell me they don’t like me. In short, I hope you like me less."





Heartfelt tributes flooded in across social media, with one saying: "To the friends and family of Ms. Karla Pardini, sending the utmost sympathy for your loss."

Another commented: "So beautiful and with a full life to live… I can’t believe how bad people are in this world, may she rest in peace."

Meanwhile, a third added: "We live in a cruel world," while a fourth reiterated: "With only 21 years of age, she had her whole life ahead of her."

Speaking about her death, Quiñonez added: "We have registered it as a femicide because she was exposed and in a state of helplessness when the attack took place,"

"We are carrying out the investigation with the utmost secrecy so as not to alert the possible suspect."

