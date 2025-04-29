Canada has elected Mark Carney , the leader of the Liberal Party, as prime minister and people think it’s because of Donald Trump .

The Liberal Party gained an unexpected win in Canada ’s election as they were well behind in the polls just three months ago.

Last month, Carney, the former Bank of England governor, took over former PM Justin Trudeau as leader of the struggling Liberal Party and quickly called a general election.

Given the party was in dire straits not long ago with the rival Conservative party on course for a victory, people think the threat of Trump had a lot to do with Carney’s win, as the politician warned about the US president many times on the campaign trail.

Trump was seen as a defining issue in the election, with his continuing threat of annexation of Canada and his trade war considered major issues affecting Canada.

On social media, people reacted to Carney’s election win, with some even thanking Trump for his unintended role in unifying Canadian voters.

“Congratulations to Canada’s Liberal Party and Mark Carney on their big election win, and a special thank you to Donald Trump for turning a runaway victory for the Conservatives into an upset win for the Liberals,” someone wrote.

Someone else added: “Donald Trump is now so unpopular that he’s losing elections in OTHER countries.”

One Canadian voter explained to CNN: “I think who I voted for would be the best to take care of Trump, because Trump is, I’m sorry to say, an a**hole.”

Someone else argued: “The liberals in Canada were dead in the water until Trump came along, energized an entire nation against him, and voila.”

Another said: “Donald Trump is so unpopular that he just won an election for the liberal party of a country he doesn’t lead.”

“Wow. Canadian voters made it loud and clear. They voted against Donald Trump,” said another.

Someone else wrote: “The impact of an unpopular American president on a foreign election is stunning. We’ve never seen anything like the seismic political shift Trump triggered in Canada to deliver a stunning Liberal win.

“Trump’s toxicity is rewriting global politics.”

“The only thing Trump did in his first 100 days was unite Canada,” one person claimed.

In his post-election victory speech, Carney reiterated that Trump would never be able to “break us so America can own us”.

