Katy Perry’s mother fooled by singer's ‘Met Gala dress’

Katy Perry’s own mother was fooled by a fake AI image circulating online that suggested she had attended the Met Gala.

Last night (6 May), the annual Met Gala ball was held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, with celebrities from all walks of life taking to the carpet in their usual eye-catching outfits.

However, one person not in attendance was the singer Katy Perry, who had to skip the invite-only event because of “work”.

But in her absence, it seems someone has used AI to create images of the star walking the carpet at the Met Gala in an imagined cream-coloured gown with a huge skirt decorated in flowers and green trim at the bottom.

Another AI-generated picture saw Perry in a metal corset with a key down the front and a skirt made of white roses and green foliage.

Perry shared the pictures to Instagram along with a screenshot of a text from her mother who had clearly been fooled by the pictures.

Her mother had texted her: “Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

Perry responded: “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

Another slide in the Instagram post showed Perry in the studio, hinting to excited fans that she may be working on new music.

In another subtle hint, she also captioned the post, “couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work”.

Despite the pictures being fake, one fan argued: “The AI image of you was better than all of tonight’s creations.”

Sign up f or our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking