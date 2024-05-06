Zendaya breaks the internet at 2024 Met Gala

Actor and one of this year's Met Gala co-chairs, Zendaya, has stunned on the red carpet.

Zendaya, who has become known as a fashion icon thanks to her years of collaboration with stylist Law Roach, was one of the most anticipated appearances at this year's Met Gala.

The dress code for the 2024 Gala for is, "The Garden of Time", inspired by the short story of the same name by JG Ballard, and Zendaya's look didn't disappoint.

Zendaya arrived wearing an extravagant custom gown by Maison Margiela, and is perfectly on theme. The look paired with makeup by iconic artist Pat McGrath, makes for an iconic Met Gala look. She took to the red carpet alongside her collaborator and stylist Law Roach

Zendaya and Law Roach Getty Images

And it's safe to say the internet already love it:

Other loved looks of the night so far include Emma Chamberlain, Bad Bunny, Lily James, and more.

Keep up-to-date with the must-see looks of tonight on Indy100.

