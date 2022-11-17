Comedian and actor Ken Jeong roasted notorious procreator Nick Cannon on The Masked Singer.

"I know Nick is tired. He's been up all night trying to memorise his kids' names," Jeong told Cannon on the Fox show on Wednesday (16 November), in reference to his 11 children.



That quip opened up the floodgates for others to join in on the roast.

A contestant who went by "Snowstorm" took the stage not too long after and sang Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" as a dedication to Nicole Scherzinger, another judge on the show alongside Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke.

Snowstorm jokingly said: "This song goes out to my favorite fearless lady Nicole, who has had more famous exes than Nick has had baby mamas."

Scherzinger chimed in: Oh, that's a lot of baby mamas."

Snowstorm then jokingly told Cannon, "I'm just so scared to get too close to you. I don't want to get pregnant."

The Wild' N Out star welcomed his 11th child Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa on 11 November.

The two are already parents to Zion and Zillion, aged 17 months.

And on Thursday (3 November), it was revealed that he is expecting his second child with model Alyssa Scott.

Cannon and Scott lost their first son, Zen, in December 2021 to brain cancer aged five months.

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morrocan with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

Cannon also has three children with Brittany Bell, Golden, 5; Powerful, 18 months; and Rise,1 month.

He also has a 4-month-old child Legendary Love, with model-turned-real estate agent Bre Tiesi, and shares one child with model Lanisha Cole, 2-month-old Onyx.

