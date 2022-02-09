Kendall Jenner just joined TikTok and poked fun at her “athletic-ness” in a clip showing her wipe out while snowboarding.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old supermodel made her debut on the app with a video accompanied by an audio from Keeping Up With The Kardashians where she bragged about her athleticism.

Speaking to her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, on the show, Jenner said: “I'm literally built as an athlete.

“Every blood test I've ever done has said that I am like over the normal limit of athletic-ness.”

But, the results of those blood tests didn’t stop the model from falling face-first into a snowy mountain at high speed during a ski trip.

@kendalljenner it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



The video, captioned “it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes”, has over 6.6 million views and 1.6 million likes.

Fans took to the comments to welcome Jenner to TikTok and laugh along at all of the fun.

Her famous friend and the wife of Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, commented: “lmaooooo.”

Beauty influencer Charles Gross said: “Self aware icon.”

Another user added: “Queen can take a joke.”

Others weren’t as welcoming about Jenner’s TikTok debut and poked fun at her name and caption.

One user said: “Just because you call yourself a pick me doesn’t make you less of a pick me.”

Another commented: “Is that you CANDLE?”

Nevertheless, we’re pressing the follow button for Jenner.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.