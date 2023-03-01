Kevin Hart is the internet's new favourite meme and he doesn't know why

Hollywood A-lister Kevin Hart has, as if, overnight become a viral meme, mostly because of a picture of him holding his hands up, and even the star himself is baffled.

The 43-year-old was just as confused as everyone as to why there were now hundreds of memes and pictures of him circulating on social media.

Taking to Instagram the Jumanji actor and comedian wrote: "Can somebody tell me why I am trending ….I got endless memes being sent to my damn phone from a bunch of my dumbass friends. WTF is going on???? Gotta admit that they are funny as hell tho."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, he admitted that he 'had no idea what's going on' in response to a meme about him being confused as to why he is trending.

In all honesty, there is no real explanation as to why Hart has suddenly become the internet's new favourite meme. It's just one of those random things that the internet loves to do.

Without further ado, here are some of our favourite Kevin Hart memes.













































All we're gonna say is 'great job internet'.

