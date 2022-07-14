Khloe Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate - and immediately fans created a theory that the baby has already been born.

Kardashian, 38, has had an on-again-off-again relationship with Thompson, 31, since 2016. The two share a four-year-old daughter named True.

The pair's relationship has been ridiculed publicly due to Thompson's various cheating scandals. During Kardashian's pregnancy it was revealed Thompson had been with other women and in December 2021 it was confirmed the basketball star had fathered another child with a different woman.

Kardashian's rep confirmed the child had been conceived in November 2021, shortly before Thompson's paternity test revealed his relation to the child.

But upon hearing the news Kardashian had chosen to have another child with her ex-boyfriend, people spun rumors that the child had already been born.

A user posted to a Kardashian Reddit forum "Theory: Khloe rushed back from Turks and Caicos early on Kim’s plane to see her baby born via surrogate in San Diego earlier this month".

Using screenshots from the Twitter page @celebjets, the user theorized that Kardashian's child was born in early July because she left her trip to Turks and Caicos early.

"Why would Kim stay only 3 days and Kylie’s jet remain in TC for 3 more days. San Diego is where Kim’s kids via surrogate were born," the Redditor wrote.

Commenters added their thoughts into the conversation.



"This is definitely possible but Kim’s plane also stopped in San Diego when she came back from her baecation with Pete in Tahiti 🧐 unless Khloe was there too" one Redditor wrote.

"Kim had her kids via surrogate in San Diego, my theory is that her and Khloe flew back early from Turks and Caicos and the rest of the group went back on Kylie’s plane," the original poster said.

Since Kardashian's rep confirmed the baby was conceived in November, that would make the surrogate only seven - eight months along in their pregnancy which is slightly earlier than a typical gestation period.

Either way, it seems the internet is not thrilled with the news of another baby for Kardashian and Thompson.





