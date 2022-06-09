The latest episode of The Kardashianstook a dramatic turn asthe family learned about Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

Earlier in the show, Khloe gushed that "everything is in a really good place right now" while celebrating her brand's fifth anniversary. This soon shifted when the Hulu crew members scrambled to Kim's home gym.

Kim was the first to discover the NBA player's third cheating scandal.

The candid footage shows her speaking to her mum, Kris Jenner, about his declaration in which he admitted to sleeping with another woman on his 30th birthday. The woman, later revealed to be Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols, said she was pregnant with his child.

As all this unfolded, Kim made it apparent that her sister hadn't yet woken up, adding: "Khloe doesn't even f***ing know!"

She then answered the phone to Kylie, who couldn't believe the news. Kim told her she was "shaking for [Khloe]. My soul dies for her. She's not awake and what's so crazy is he wrote a whole declaration.”

Kylie asked: “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

Kim read the paternity suit filing paperwork before saying: “He's saying he slept with her.

“He's asking for a paternity test and admitting he had sex with her. Khloe threw him his 30th birthday, so he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston to play on the road and then slept with this girl.”

Kourtney slammed it “insane” and “never-ending betrayal” from Tristan.



Kim responded: “The whole thing that's so sad is she wants a baby boy and now this girl is having a f***ing baby boy. A random he sleeps with one night. I was so team him.”

Kylie replied: “She doesn't deserve this. This has to be the final sign.”

When Kim finally managed to get hold of her sister, after having sent her the paperwork, Khloe asked over the phone: “What the f*** is this?” before the episode ended.

Fans of the show soon aired their views across social media, with many expressing sympathy for Khloe.

One said, "My heart breaks for Khloe so much. she doesn't deserve this," while another couldn't get over "the fact that Khloe threw his 30th birthday & then after he slept with a random girl."

"Dude is such a snake," a third added. "He really went through all of that work to get her back just to pull an even more disrespectful move."

"I was so p***ed when I watched this yesterday," another social media user commented. "Khloe deserves so much more."

The teaser for the next episode shows the family reacting to the drama, as Khloe admits to sister Kendall that she was left “so anxious” that she “fainted."

