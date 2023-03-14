Khloe Kardashian raises eyebrows after calling Tristan Thompson a good father

Khloe Kardashian's wholesome tribute to ex-partner Tristan Thompson took a turn as fans were left scratching their heads after hailing him the "best father".

In a post on Monday (13 March), the reality star shared a string of snaps showing Thompson with their two children: True and the baby boy whose name has not yet been shared.

Kardashian wished her ex a happy birthday, before praising his "love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides" and "bed time rituals".

She continued: "My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."

The post racked up over 2.5 million likes, with the comments turned off.

It didn't take long for social media to notice chime in, given that Thompson had fathered baby Theo with Maralee Nichols – to who he reportedly offered $75,000 in hush money.

One troll on Twitter wrote: "And what about Theo? Where is his attention, hugs, silly dances, rides, showing up for him? If he wants to change, and transform is that only for 3 kids and you or for all his children? Any praise for a 'daddy' that ignores a whole son is awful. Shame on u."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Another added: "Just wondering how you can make a post calling Tristan the ‘best’ dad when he hasn’t even met his own son!? Only a deadbeat dad would pretend his son doesn’t exist! How can you pretend Theo doesn’t exist."

Fitness guru Nichols appeared to be unfazed by the post, after sharing a photo of her laying down with baby Theo.

At the time of her son's birth, it was revealed that Thompson was having an affair with the fitness trainer and offered a public apology to the reality star.

Indy100 reached out to Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's rep for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.