Fans are upset about the living conditions of Kim Kardashian's pets

Kim Kardashian's fans are not pleased with the mogul, due to her dogs' apparent living conditions.

The reality TV star and SKIMS founder reportedly posted and deleted a TikTok video that appeared to show her two Pomeranians, Sushi and Sake, who live in her garage.

Seemingly wanting to show off the pooches' festive holiday setup, which had a mini Christmas tree with lights, stockings, stuffed elves , and more.

But as the dogs were walking around their large pen dressed in jackets, wee-wee mats could also be seen.

The video received backlash from people, which increased after The Kardashians star removed the video from her and her daughter North West's joint account.

The TikTok account @needthedeets reposted the video.

"This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage? I wonder why they deleted it…," their onscreen caption reads.

People took to the video's comment section to slam the dogs supposed living quarters.

One wrote: "Probably bc it doesn't fit the 'aesthetic' lol."

"I'm not going to lie. I thought they got rid of them," another added.

A third quipped: "Paris Hilton's dogs living better than these dogs."

Others still came to Kardashian's defence, with many believing the dogs are "perfectly fine."

"The hills in LA have hella coyotes; at least they're safe inside, lol," one added.

"In the garage and still got their own Christmas tree. Those dogs are perfectly fine, lol."

Someone else wrote: "TBH, I'd love to live in Kim's garage too."

Kardashian's dogs haven't been spotted on social media since she removed the TikTok video.

Indy100 reached out to Kardashian for comment.

