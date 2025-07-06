The White House has already made headlines for lighting itself up to celebrate major occasions – such as the time it sent QAnon conspiracy theorists wild by turning green for St Patrick’s Day – but this week, as the US marked Independence Day on July 4, Donald Trump’s administration has been met with ridicule over how it chose to light up the government building to mark the occasion.

On Friday, the official Twitter/X account for the White House shared a picture of its light display with the caption “ohhhh… freedom looks good on me”, showing the building in red, white and blue lighting from left to right.

In fairness, the lighting designer had a difficult challenge in terms of reflecting the American flag in a way which doesn’t confuse it with flags from other countries (how do you do the 50 stars?), but in the days since the photo was shared online, social media users have ridiculed the White House for a light display which looks to be inadvertently celebrating European nations.

One Twitter/X user suggested it looked similar to the French flag (albeit backwards) by referencing a song from Les Misérables:

Another mocked the lighting by sharing a beloved scene from the hit comedy, Fleabag:

“It’s giving Netherlands,” tweeted a third:

While one account questioned why the Trump administration was “tweeting like a drag queen”:

If this wasn’t awkward enough, Trump also said this week that he plans on having a UFC fight take place at the White House next year to mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

“We’re gonna have a UFC fight, championship fight, like 20-25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of 250 also,” he said.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.