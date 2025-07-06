Pope Leo signs man's Popplio Pokemon card, it's claimed

This isn't something we had on our 2025 bingo card but a series of images have gone viral of what's claimed to be Pope Leo signing a Popplio Pokemon card.

Yes, you read that correctly. Who knew the Pope was such a big Pokemon fan?

A social media post on X / Twitter from @ItsMeKingTheo said: "MY HOMIE GOT HIS POPPLIO POKEMON CARD SIGNED BY POPE LEO."

The post shows an image of an unsigned Popplio card to start with. The next shows a man meeting Pope Leo, understood to be the user's "homie", with the next showing what's claimed to be Pope Leo's signature on the card.

Popplio is a water-type Pokemon that's one of the trio of staters in the seventh generation of Pokemon games, Pokemon Sun & Moon on Nintendo 3DS.

So there we have it - Popplio seems to have been blessed by Pope Leo. Which Pokemon will be next? Stay tuned.

