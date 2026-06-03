KSI urges optimism as he confirms Sidemen exit is real

Social media sensation KSI has addressed his long-standing YouTube collective, Sidemen, urging them to "be optimistic" following his confirmed departure from the group. The announcement has sent shockwaves through his fanbase and the wider online community.

Olajide Olatunji, 32, known to millions as KSI, confirmed over the weekend that he would be leaving the group after nearly 13 years of creating popular football, comedy, and challenge videos together. Initially, speculation suggested his exit might be part of a prank or a bet, but the Britain’s Got Talent judge has now unequivocally stated it is "real".

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, KSI shared a series of images featuring himself alongside fellow Sidemen members – Simon Minter, Josh Bradley, Vikram Barn, Tobi Brown, Ethan Payne, and Harry Lewis. Addressing his 13 million followers, he wrote: "I know this news has been hard to deal with. I know that some people don’t want to believe it. But it’s real. I will be leaving the Sidemen."

He conveyed his profound sadness, stating: "Writing this is just sad. I’m sad. Of course I’m sad. Going through these images, looking back at the years… it’s sad. We’ve done so much man." Despite the sorrow, KSI expressed no regrets, describing his time with the group as "the time of my life" and an "awesome crazy journey," adding: "I love these guys, and they will always be my friends for life."





The London-born star also directed a message "directly to the boys," acknowledging their potential reactions: "I know you’re all grieving in your own way because of my decision, but you knew it was coming for a while. I know some of you are angry, some of you don’t want to accept it, some of you might even hate me, and some of you are just upset." He reassured them, saying: "It’s ok, I’ll always be here for you. I always have been here for you. Don’t see this as the end, see this as a new era or a new beginning."

He encouraged them to "be optimistic" and "think positively," reminding them of their dedicated audience who "adore" them. KSI also referenced their past success without him, noting, "You’ve done this without me before and it was great haha." He concluded by revealing a personal reason for his decision: "But in the end you know how I am, so you know that I have to do this for my sanity."

The initial announcement came via a YouTube video, which KSI described as the "hardest video I’ve ever had to make in my life." In it, he referred to the group as his "second family" and highlighted their shared achievements, including global travel, a Guinness World Record, and selling out major venues. He clarified that "nothing bad has happened," attributing his decision to "losing the balance in my own life" and struggling to "find time for my family."

Beyond their YouTube content, the Sidemen have diversified into various ventures, including a fried chicken chain, clothing lines, alcohol, and cereal. KSI, who began his YouTube career in 2008 playing Fifa, later expanded into vlogs, comedy, and released two studio albums.