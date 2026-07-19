The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina has kicked off at New York New Jersey stadium, and to go with it, a halftime show spectacle celebrating all things music.

The halftime show consisted of an 11-minute performance, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin and featuring major artists including Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Burna Boy to name but a few - with The Muppets even making an appearance.

The show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which is raising $100 million to help children access education and soccer.

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“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can,” Bieber said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world.”

However, halftime shows definitely aren't the norm in football, and for many, the Super Bowl-ification of the tournament has been a rather strange adjustment to get used to.

"Please scrap the halftime show at the next world cup please?!", one viewer posted as it happened.

"This #WorldCupFinal halftime show is not giving at all, they should take this off and let's watch the beautiful game", another affirmed.





Former England star and now-commentator, Wayne Rooney, reportedly didn't hold back with his opinion on it either.

"Did Rooney just say his favourite part of the halftime show was when it finished? genuinely my goat #WorldCupFinal", someone chimed in.





At halftime the score was Argentina 0 - 0 Spain.

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