Donald Trump has sparked criticism after boasting one of his friends was able to buy a private jet after his administration introduced new economic policy.

The president spoke about the impact that his administration introducing "the largest tax cuts in American history" and delivering "100 per cent expensing" has had – and critics think it’s the kind of thing Democrats should adopt as a campaign slogan.

It's not the first time that something Trump has said has been seen by his critics as a potential Democrat slogan, either.

Back in May, the president sparked widespread anger after making comments about the American people, saying that he ‘ doesn't think about Americans' financial situations ’ at all when considering next steps in Iran.

Now, though, people are claiming that his latest comments show just how out of touch he is with the American people.

"We passed the largest tax cuts in American history... They had the greatest economy in the history of our country in my first term. We then got hit with Covid, but even including Covid, we did a great job in Covid, we never got credit for it..." he said in front of reporters this week.

"If you just took those three years [before Covid] and look at what we're doing now, we're going to blow them away. I mean, unless some horrible event happens...

"We delivered 100 per cent expensing. I think we write it off in one year. I have friends that bought things that quite frankly they didn't need. I have a friend that never flew in a private plane in his life and he ended up going out and buying a very expensive private plane."

The comments sparked a big reaction, with The Lincoln Project account writing: "So many Dem midterm ads should feature this."

Another wrote: "MAGA got conned so hard."

Bernie Sanders responded: "Yes, President Trump is right.

"The $1 trillion in tax breaks his 'Big Beautiful Bill' gave to the top one per cent [sic] helped his wealthy friend buy a private jet that 'he didn't need'.

"Meanwhile, that same bill is throwing millions of Americans off of the healthcare they desperately need."

The commentator Covie wrote: "Trump's rich friend gets a new private jet while 770,000 kids get cut off from SNAP."

The Democrats account wrote: "Eight million Americans lost their healthcare because of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill'."

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