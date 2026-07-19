The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC, for short) is a well-established event in the US known for bringing together Donald Trump’s hardcore fanbase, and now, the UK’s shortest-serving prime minister, Liz Truss, has brought the conference to Great Britain.

And in addition to many empty chairs seen in the hall of InterContinental London, the CPAC Great Britain chairman’s time on stage saw her claim “we could definitely be headed for a financial crisis” under incoming PM Andy Burnham, who will officially form a government on Monday.

“There is no money. I mean, this is the big failing of the Labour Party is that they spent years and years saying the Conservatives weren’t spending enough money whereas, in fact, we were spending too much money, not generating enough growth, and now they’ve made the problem even worse.

“So the money is going to run out; I think the problems we’ve got with migration, unfortunately, are going to get worse; and I think the general decay and stagnation of Britain is going to continue,” said Truss, who also predicted that there would be another PM before the next general election.

As a reminder, the former South West Norfolk MP served as prime minister for just 49 days (she resigned on day 45) in 2022 when her disastrous mini-budget triggered a financial crisis which involved the pound dropping to an all-time low and the Bank of England buying Government bonds in a £65 billion short-term intervention.

So as you can imagine, a politician who caused a financial crisis predicting that the next UK prime minister will do the same has sparked ridicule:

“This Liz Truss,” asked one account, sharing an image of a Led By Donkeys prank from August 2024 where a banner displaying a lettuce (in reference to that Daily Star campaign) and the text “I crashed the economy” was seen behind her during an event in Beccles:

Another shared a screenshot of a YouTube video about Polish footballer Jakub Błaszczykowski struggling to pronounce the name of fellow player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

“She is the expert, I guess,” wrote a third:

The Parody Nigel Farage account tweeted: “I give up – Liz Truss has made parody accounts redundant”:

Similalrly, journalist David Osland declared that “political satire is officially dead”:

And Alastair Campbell, The Rest is Politics co-host and ex-spokesman for Labour prime minister Tony Blair, said: “My pilot has just called my kettle back”:

Good lord…

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