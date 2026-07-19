England beats France in best World Cup result since 1966 - everyone says same thing

England have beat France 6-4 to secure a bronze medal in the 2026 World Cup.

Rice, Konsa, and Bellingham all scored goals, while Bukayo Saka secured a hat trick, cementing the country's best result since they won in 1966 - not least following a tough match against Argentina earlier in the week.

Despite France not getting the result they hoped for, Kylian Mbappé did surpass Messi in the Golden Boot race, landing 22 goals across the tournament.

The win is a welcome relief for England fans, who witnessed the trajectory of the semi final change entirely in the last 15 minutes, when Argentina returned with two goals after being 1-0 down, and securing their place in the final.

In the aftermath, Thomas Tuchel's tactics came under question, with Donald Trump even using a FIFA reception on Friday (17 July) to query why he implemented a defensive approach.

For many, it was enough of a reason not to bother heading back out to the pubs for last night's game - meaning they missed what's since been dubbed the "best match" of the World Cup.

But now, one question remains for fans online: Why couldn't they have done this on Wednesday?

"Dear England

"Where the f*** was this energy against Argentina????", one fan wrote.

"'World Cup third-place playoffs are always boring.'

"France and England in a pointless third-place match:", Another added, alongside gameplay from GTA.

"This is the type of bull**** that happens when I miss a match bruh", someone else wrote alongside the score.





"Best game at the World Cup so far. No referees controversies, no robberies. Just pure football and goals galore", one fan penned, while someone else dubbed it "the real World Cup final".

"That was easily the best match of the entire world cup", another echoed.

"Credit to both teams for producing a match worthy of the occasion. Pure entertainment from start to finish", another supporter noted.

Argentina will now take on Spain tonight (19 July) for the World Cup title.

Why not read...

Why are Argentina proving controversial at the World Cup?

World Cup 2026: 7 of the biggest viral moments from Erling Haaland to Keyne Yamal

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter



