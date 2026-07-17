GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games 'testing' new gameplay features in GTA Online

Rockstar Games is "likely testing" new GTA 6 gameplay features in the latest GTA Online update, according to a prominent unofficial updates account.

GTA 6 pre-orders are now live ahead of the game's planned release on 19 November. Standard and ultimate editions are available and those who pre-order can begin loading the game from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar Games' next announcement, trailers, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar updates, gameplay leaks, map speculation and screenshots as they happen.

Rockstar Games 'testing' new GTA 6 gameplay features in GTA Online Rockstar Games is "likely testing" new gameplay features in the latest GTA Online update, according to prominent account @GTAVI_Countdown. The user shared a post showing jump, crouch and prone animations that "we haven't seen before". There is a section in GTA Online's new Kortz Center heist where players have to navigate their way through red lasers without touching them. And there is speculation these new animations could be being tested here and be seen in the upcoming GTA 6. This has not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 has 'strongest pre-order campaign on record' Newzoo, a reputable games industry analyst company, has said GTA 6 has had the "strongest pre-order campaign on record". Data shared the company found GTA 6 generated around $180m in digital pre-orders across the US and five biggest European markets in the last week of June. Using GTA 5's player distribution as a guide, Newzoo estimates global first-week pre-order spending for GTA 6 at around $260m. Newzoo also found based on comparable pre-order curves, GTA 6 is on track to make an estimated $3.25bn to $5.2bn in cumulative sales by the end of launch week alone.

Former Rockstar Games producer explains GTA 6 console-only launch A former Rockstar Games producer has revealed why GTA 6, and previous Rockstar Games titles, release on console first before eventually becoming available on PC. John Riccio, who was a producer for GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption and Max Payne 3, said on the Kiwi Talkz podcast: "You're much better off starting with the constraints. "Sometimes every once in a while, there'll be advanced features that you can take advantage of later, that you can decide to plan for or not but it's always better to start with the constraints and then extend because shrinking is a lot harder than extending. "It's way harder to make your game performant than it is to just be like 'oh, we've got extra room, cool, we can de-optimise some things or make them more shiny'."

ICYMI: GTA 6 release date 'uncertainty' as pre-orders reveal early access I will be playing GTA the 18th of November

by u/Upstairs-Set8394 in GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor Upstairs-Set8394 has posted a screenshot of their PS5 pre-order showing that they will be able to play the game at 9pm on 18 November in Western Australia. Although pre-loads can start from 12 November, the game's release date is 19 November. It's not currently known if Rockstar Games will do a global or local release for it, in other words ensuring the game releases at the same time for everyone in the world or making the game available at certain times in specific time zones. GTA 6 pre-orders became available at midnight in each different time zone, meaning this was available to gamers at different times across the world depending on where they were situated.

Rockstar Games also released Red Dead Redemption 2 at midnight in local times zones too, meaning Australia and New Zealand gamers got to play the games before those in the US or the UK. So it seems Rockstar may do the same with GTA 6 given this track record - but there's confusion as the countdown timer for Upstairs-Set8394 seems to make the game available at 9pm on 18 November in Western Australia. Upstairs-Set8394 said: "Is my countdown correct? According to it, I'll be able to play the game on 18 November at 9pm in Western Australia. So that would mean it's 8am on 18 November in New York, for example. Is that correct? Does that mean we get to play the game earlier in Australia? I thought a game like this would be released simultaneously worldwide." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Alfakennyone said: "It depends whether it's 12am local / region or a worldwide launch. I would assume they would do the latter. Currently shows 9pm PST 18 November for me in the USA on the PlayStation Store." ByronLazar155 said: "If so then you, myself and a lot of other WA Aussies and Aussies in general are ruining the good vibes of Vice City early." went2college said: "Something tells me their servers will crash day one." Gorillainabikini said: "It's just counting down till the actual date. It'll most likely change when the time is released." TriathlonTommy8 said: "In Australia the release will be at 12am AEDT (Sydney time) across the entire country, so yes that's correct." GTA 6's release time has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "Get your papers in order before you hit the trail with 5 Gold Bars off all Bounty Hunter Licenses in Red Dead Online. "Equip yourself with Bounty Hunter essentials, including Role Outfits, Bolas, Throwing Knives and Repeaters - all 50 per cent off."

GTA 6 is key 'chance' for 'smaller developers' Romy Halfweeg, business development manager at Poki which is a free online browser gaming platform, thinks major publishers avoiding their games releasing anywhere near GTA 6 is actually a key "chance" for "smaller developers".

"For smaller developers, especially those launching games on platforms that GTA 6 isn't on like web and mobile, this might be a chance to gain new players," she said. "Blockbuster releases don't just create competition but also a sudden strong demand for games of a similar style. "Millions of players will have open-world action, driving and sandbox gameplay at top of mind but not everyone will own the hardware to play GTA 6, buy it on day one or be able to play it 24/7. Many players will look for something that scratches the same itch on platforms they have easy access to. "We've seen this happen before on Poki, from creative Suika-likes to the recent interest in new types of hide-and-seek games sparked by Meccha Chameleon. "If an indie game developer manages to understand what players are excited about in a hit game and can translate that excitement into an original game on another platform then, ironically, launching alongside GTA 6 could be exactly what helps it get discovered."

GTA 6 price 'way too little' says analyst A gaming industry analyst has said the price Rockstar Games has set for GTA 6 is "way too little". GTA 6 standard edition pre-orders are priced at $79 (£69) with ultimate editions $99 (£89). But analyst Ben Thompson, author and founder of Stratechery, says GTA 6 should cost more than double its retail price. He told TBPN: "They [Rockstar] should be charging like $200 for this game! GTA 6 is the last great game. "It was mostly all made pre-AI. It is the pinnacle of AAA craftsmanship, years and years and years of blood, sweat and tears to the extent where you have Twitter analysts counting cigarette butts outside Rockstar's offices to see how much crunch they're in. "I feel compelled to buy GTA 6, just in honour of it existing even if I don't know if I'm ever going to play it. I'd be happy to pay $200, $80 is ridiculous, they should charge more."

New GTA Online heist is now live GTA Online: The Kortz Center Heist is now available for free for GTA 5 and GTA Online players.

Players can work with a professional counterfeiter to infiltrate Los Santos' premier cultural centre and burglarise the Albert Crisp Collection - a rotating set of valuable, handcrafted artworks ranging from antiques to contemporary masterworks. Players will secure a bonus for their first successfully stolen and sold Primary Target each week and to mark the occasion, the same weekly first-time bonus has been extended to other Heists and updates. There are seven new vehicles, including the Benefactor LRC GT (Super) and the Grotti Cartuccia GT (Sports), alongside the Vapid Caracara (Armored) which can be earned for free by completing all of The Kortz Center Heist's Tier 4 Career Progress challenges. There are new additions to the Rockstar Mission creator, including zombies, sliding and rotating props, warp points, comprehensive cutscene enhancements and new stealth systems such as disguises and CCTV cameras. There are special rewards for players who reached Elitist status in the Fine Art Collector Program Rewards before 13 July, including a GTA$1,000,000 discount on the Art Studio expansion, a free Vault Keypad upgrade, a free Annihilator Stealth helicopter from Warstock, a unique Sculpture and the opportunity to steal a Unique High-Value Primary Target Painting. Rockstar Games there will be more to come over the coming weeks and months too.

GTA 6 won't help console decline says analyst A gaming industry analyst does not think GTA 6 will help a projected decline in console sales. A report from S&P Global Market Intelligence expects console shipments to fall 19.5 per cent this year to 33.9m units, reports Gamesindustry.biz. And S&P analyst Neil Barbour does not think GTA 6 will be able to stop this because of hardware prices unprecedentedly going up because of key component shortages. "That framing does not inspire confidence for 2027 or beyond," he said.

GTA 6 release date confusion as pre-orders reveal early access I will be playing GTA the 18th of November

by u/Upstairs-Set8394 in GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor Upstairs-Set8394 has posted a screenshot of their PS5 pre-order showing that they will be able to play the game at 9pm on 18 November in Western Australia. Although pre-loads can start from 12 November, the game's release date is 19 November. It's not currently known if Rockstar Games will do a global or local release for it, in other words ensuring the game releases at the same time for everyone in the world or making the game available at certain times in specific time zones. GTA 6 pre-orders became available at midnight in each different time zone, meaning this was available to gamers at different times across the world depending on where they were situated.

Rockstar Games also released Red Dead Redemption 2 at midnight in local times zones too, meaning Australia and New Zealand gamers got to play the games before those in the US or the UK. So it seems Rockstar may do the same with GTA 6 given this track record - but there's confusion as the countdown timer for Upstairs-Set8394 seems to make the game available at 9pm on 18 November in Western Australia. Upstairs-Set8394 said: "Is my countdown correct? According to it, I'll be able to play the game on 18 November at 9pm in Western Australia. So that would mean it's 8am on 18 November in New York, for example. Is that correct? Does that mean we get to play the game earlier in Australia? I thought a game like this would be released simultaneously worldwide." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Alfakennyone said: "It depends whether it's 12am local / region or a worldwide launch. I would assume they would do the latter. Currently shows 9pm PST 18 November for me in the USA on the PlayStation Store." ByronLazar155 said: "If so then you, myself and a lot of other WA Aussies and Aussies in general are ruining the good vibes of Vice City early." went2college said: "Something tells me their servers will crash day one." Gorillainabikini said: "It's just counting down till the actual date. It'll most likely change when the time is released." TriathlonTommy8 said: "In Australia the release will be at 12am AEDT (Sydney time) across the entire country, so yes that's correct." GTA 6's release time has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.



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