History and prestige are two words that instantly come to mind about the Monaco Grand Prix, which is often referred to as the "jewel in the crown" of Formula One.

On track, Monaco has gifted us some unforgettable scenes from Ayrton Senna delivering his magical qualifying lap in 1988, to hometown hero Charles Leclerc becoming the Monegasque to win in 2024. But off-track, the Monaco Grand Prix has provided us with some entertaining moments too, such as the mysterious 2004 Diamond Heist (if you know, you know), and Kimi Raikkonen’s infamous 2006 retirement, going straight from the track to his yacht.

It’s one thing hearing about the legendary lore of Monaco, and another experiencing the renowned race and feeling the anticipation first hand, especially as a guest of multinational lottery and gaming company Allwyn who best represents this feeling as a lead partner of the F1 Formation Lap.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy driving the (12) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W17 leads the field at the restart during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Joe Portlock/Getty Images

For starters, celebrity spotting could be its own separate sport, with those in attendance including Cynthia Erivo, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones, Patrick Dempsey, Olivia Wilde, Lindsay Vonn, Terry Crews, and of course Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Even when queuing for a taxi, you can casually rub shoulders with the stars like World Cup winner Mats Hummels and his model girlfriend Nicola Cavanis.

But the A-lister who stole the show was Kim Kardashian who attended the race to support her beau, Ferrari driver and seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton. She had previously featured on the F1 driver’s Instagram, but her Monaco attendance with sister Khloe Kardashian was a WAG debut for the ages with photographers swarming the two as they made their way through the paddock.

There were plenty of cut-aways to the reality star and businesswoman sporting a pair of motocore shield sunglasses on the big screens, while we also saw Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre's Sky Sports interview being crashed as Kardashian and her entourage make their way past - oh, and then there was that viral awkward grid moment with Martin Brundle.

US reality TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the qualifying session at the Monaco street circuit in Monaco, ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix, on June 6, 2026. Jakub Porzycki / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

In keeping up with the Joneses (or should I say Kardashians), we sailed up from Nice where we got to see the sheer amount of yachts in and around Monaco - there were around 197 of them on race day, Boat International reported. The journey got choppier as the captain informed us how the sheer amount of yachts in the area caused swells.

As we got closer to the port, the sheer scale of them quickly became apparent compared to our modest vessel. The largest yachts spotted were the 122-metre Kismet mega yacht owned by billionaire Shahid Khan, and reportedly cost $360 million (and if you fancy chartering the vessel yourself that will set you back a weekly rate of €3,000,000 to $3,418,000). Then there is the 118.8-metre Breakthrough, the 111-metre Alaiya, the 106.1-metre Amadea, the 101.5-metre Symphony and the 101.2-metre Attessa IV.

The superyacht "Kismet", currently owned by Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan, is seen moored near Tower Bridge on October 21, 2021 in London, England. The yacht is currently for sale with an asking price of €169,000,000 (around £142,607,700). Leon Neal/Getty Images

After admiring the floating palaces, it was time to head to grandstands. Immediately upon arrival in Monaco, your eyes don’t know what to look at first as you’re hit with beating sun, beautiful pastel architecture and immersed with the vibrant sea of colour from all the different racing merchandise the crowds of spectators are sporting (mostly Ferrari red unsurprisingly but also plenty of McLaren papaya too).

And if you didn’t happen to have any racing merch, then not to worry as there were stalls every five steps you took - including one F1 boutique where they were selling a signed Charles Leclerc helmet for a whopping €13,000.

Outside of the track, and making our way down the winding streets, there was buzzing chaotic energy with the hubbub of chatter combined with the loud whistles of the Monaco police as they had the unenviable job of attempting to navigate the massive numbers (250,000 were in attendance over the weekend last year), and let black-out cars, with important people no doubt, make their way through.

Sinead Butler

After wading through the crowds to reach Grandstand K, it is clear to see why it is the most popular area of the track to watch the all action from. Located in the Port Hercule harbor, the viewpoint starts from the Tabac corner to the Piscine chicane, delivering stunning views of the cars as well as the luxurious superyachts sitting on the opposite side in the marina, keeping us company.

It was there I watched Kimi Antonelli secure his maiden Monte Carlo pole in what was a thrilling qualifying where the Mercedes driver was able to keep Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton at bay.

My view from Grandstand K at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Sinead Butler

As the hot sun retired for the evening, it was time to explore and what better way to understand the challenge drivers face racing on Circuit de Monaco, than by walking the entire track? By then the streets had been opened to the public, resulting in a bustle of pedestrians manoeuvring their way through the traffic as we made our way round, spotting the podium, starting grid and start/finish line which is permanently painted on the asphalt of Boulevard Albert 1er.

Not to mention the elevation changes, tight corners including the iconic Fairmont hairpin where drivers have to full-lock their steering wheels (great for car spotting, where a $2 million Bugatti Veyron casually breezed past), and walls that circulated the street track as drivers wind round, pushing the limits of their race cars and where a split second or an inch can be the difference between setting a record or crashing out. (Also, who knew that part of the track turns into a giant open nightclub with DJs and pyrotechnics?)

Taking all of this in, I thought about what the drivers must be thinking as they make their way around the track during the Formation Lap and the ultimate anticipation they must experience before the lights go out, something which Allwyn recognises with their F1 partnership.

That particular feeling is what all of us can relate to on some level, although perhaps less extreme, whether that be with the rush of holding a lottery ticket in your hand while waiting to for the draw to see if your numbers get picked or the a roll of a dice in a casino (no doubt many did just that in Casino de Monte-Carlo over the race weekend).

(L-R) Casino de Monte-Carlo, on the starting grid, and the track transforming into an open air club at night. Sinead Butler

Ahead of race day, of course it wouldn’t be a Grand Prix without making some predictions, which we did via The Allwyn League, where you’re not just predicting your top three, there are all different fun predictions such as guessing which team will have the fastest pitstop, the number of red flags, whether all 22 cars will complete the race, and more for a chance to of winning prizes such as F1 tickets. I correctly predicted that Antonelli and Hamilton would be on the podium, but alas didn’t get them in the right order.

And there were some unpredictable moments in the race from the very beginning,

Verstappen stalled just as he attempted to start his race and ultimately had to retire after the first lap. The chaos only continued as Cadillac’s Valtteri Bottas retired due to a brake issue, reigning world champion, McLaren’s Lando Norris didn’t finish the race due to car problem, Haas’s Ollie Bearman was also forced to retire his car too.

What’s more, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll crashed into a corner on lap 55 - only for hometown hero Charles Leclerc to crash his Ferrari on the very same corner 11 laps later causing a red flat on lap 68 - not great for my prediction of him winning the race. Then William’s Carlos Sainz had to end his race early as a result of earlier collisions with Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine’s Franco Colapinto.

Seeing this action all unfold in real time was a surreal feeling, hearing the unmistakable sound of the V6 engine roar past you as you snap your head from left to right to watch the cars race at speed from Tabac corner to the Piscine chicane, as the crowd en masse passionately cheer on their favourite driver. Unbelievable scenes.

After all of this, we also got to witness history in the making as Antonelli became the youngest driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix at just 19 years old as well as the youngest to achieve a Grand Slam. Once he crossed the finish line, the yachts all lined up in the harbour opposite Grandstand K came alive with celebration as they blasted their foghorns - an age-old tradition that bellowed throughout the principality.

Race winner Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team sprays Champagne on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on June 07, 2026 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Joe Portlock/Getty Images

Thought all of the race drama was over after the checkered flag? Think again.

Alpine's Pierre Gasly had been penalised for speeding in the pit lane twice during the race. Consequently, he was given two separate five-second time penalties which were added to his time, demoting him seventh at the chequered flag and costing him a podium. That is until his team requested a Right of Review, where the FIA rescinded his penalties resulting in Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar being demoted to fourth and Gasly getting his Monaco podium reinstated.

Between the glitz and glamour, celebrity spotting combined with all the on-track and off-track drama, along with the historic win, Monaco 2026 well and truly delivered the thrills and anticipation. The spectacle was an apt reminder to expect the unexpected, but the one guarantee throughout it all is how "Winning Awaits."

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