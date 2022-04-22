Singer Madonna has divided opinions after posting a video of herself dancing while wearing a corset and thong.

The 63-year-old posted the clip on TikTok where it has been viewed 2.8 million times since it was posted two days ago.

In the video, Madonna is looking into the camera before she pans down to show her body and sways her hips to the song that is playing – 'Love Nwantiti' by the artist CKay.

The so-called Queen of Pop can be seen wearing multiple silver necklaces, a black corset and black underwear.

There are also freckles across her face, which could be due to a popular filter the singer may have been using at the time.

While some enjoyed the clip, others have questioned why she decided to post it and commented on the strange time of day it was uploaded.

One person wrote: “It's almost 6 am Madonna, What're ye dooin?”

Another said: “Madonna it's 5 in the morning.”

Others seemed concerned about the bizarre content the singer has been posting of late. In one recent clip, the singer posted a video with a strange filter on herself, giving her big pink sunglasses and huge lips.



One user replied: “I LOVE Madonna but seriously - what is going on with her lately!?”

Someone else asked: “Is her PR team dead?”

But, not everyone felt the same. One person said: "These comments DO NOT PASS THE VIBE TEST. She is Everything!! Queen still got it."



