Queen of Pop, Madonna, is at it again posting silly, but strange, videos to her social media accounts.

On Instagram and TikTok, the singer-songwriter posted a 50-second clip of herself with a cartoon-like filter on her face as she does and says random things to the camera.

With massive lips, pink sunglasses, and big eyelashes the 63-year-old begins the video by licking what appears to be a cookie, then taking a sip of water before explaining she has something in her throat.

"It's so horrible when you have something in your throat and you don't know what it is," she says to the person styling her hair.

"That's what they say," the person says referencing an NSFW 'that's what she said joke'.

The Material Girl singer clarifies that there is "a weird fur" in her throat before making faces at the camera and showing off her IceLink jewelry around her neck.

"These are IceLinks, aren't they so dope and they're not even real but everything about this filter is real," the singer jokes.

This is the second time Madonna has posted a silly video with a crazy filter on. At first, fans found the videos alarming but now they've become a fun little insight into the singer-songwriter's life.

"Bratt doll queen," a commenter said on the Instagram video.



"Literally the funniest person I know," another Instagram user commented.

Of course, the top comment on Madonna's TikTok referenced her 1984 hit song Material Girl that has recently gained popularity on the social media app.

The video has over 200k views on TikTok and 900k on Instagram.

"Absolutely, no regrets," Madonna said before ending the video.

