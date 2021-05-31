Madonna shares video of her son wearing a cream silk dress to strut around the house

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree - turns out Madonna's son David Banda is a fashion killer who exudes confidence.

In an Instagram video captioned "Confidence is Everything..........👊🏽”, Banda, 15, was filmed walking around the house in a cream silk dress with hand-painted abstract black lettering designed by Mae Couture.

Madonna’s son, David Banda rocking Mae Couture (Photo courtesy of @madonna/Instagram)

The video clip shows him strutting to the song “The Power” by Snap!, and Banda made sure to take some quick photos of himself underneath the sun and palm trees.

The photos looked like they could be on the cover of Vogue as he accessorized with bracelets, rings, a chunky necklace, and rectangular black shades.

"I low-key like wearing [this dress] —it's so freeing, you know what I mean?" he said within the video.

Several people in the comments praised David for his confidence and style.

"Omg I Love him ❤️Look out @naomi 😂," wrote actress Debi Mazar.

"Love," said legendary hairstylist Luigi Murenu.

Madonna and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie adopted David in 2006 from Malawi when he was a little over a year old. It stoked controversy because the law in Malawi states that adoptive parents must stay in the country for a year before adopting.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2017, Madonna recalled the moment that she received scrutiny over the adoption and how it made her feel.

"Every newspaper said I kidnapped him. In my mind, I was thinking, 'Wait a minute. I'm trying to save somebody's life. Why are you all s***ing on me right now?' I did everything by the book," she told PEOPLE. "That was a real low point for me. I would cry myself to sleep," she continued.

Additionally, in 2019, Madonna spoke to British Vogue about the special bond she shares with David, saying she has the "most in common" with him and that he understands her.

Madonna is also the biological mother of Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 20. She also adopted Mercy James, 15, and 8-year old twin girls Estere and Stella from Malawi.

Check out the full video below.