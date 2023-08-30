Martha Stewart sparks controversy for taking Greenland iceberg to use in a cocktail

Martha Stewart has been criticised for posting a photo of a small iceberg she took from Greenland to use in her cocktails.

Posting on Instagram, the TV personality posted on social media about her recent cruise and captioned her Instagram pictures: “End of the first zodiac cruise... into a very beautiful fjord on the east coast of Greenland.

“We actually captured a small iceberg for our cocktails tonight.”





One commenter said: “So as the climate warms due to the profits of a couple thousand people, billionaires vacation to the melting icebergs, scoop them up and use them to keep their cocktails cold. That sounds like a line from a dystopian novel. Can’t make this s**t up".

Another wrote: "Martha the ice caps are melting don’t put them in your drink."

However, some people defended her. One wrote: "This is normal on those excursions. The ice is already floating, not part of the ice mass, it is slowly melting in the ocean. Every tour company does it. We did it in Alaska and Patagonia. We did NOT disturb the glaciers."



Another said: "I love seeing her enjoy her life".

The television personality has been posting lots of photos of her trip online, from photos of a fox from inside a Reykjavík, Iceland volcano, to a sky lagoon in the same area.



But if she keeps up with this social media posting, she is bound to get an icy reception.

