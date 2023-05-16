Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model

Martha Stewart has become the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star at the age of 81.

The lifestyle guru posed in a number of swimsuits in the Dominican Republic, which has been met with huge praise.

"I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic", she said in her interview with the magazine.

“Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act."

