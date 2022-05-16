Megan Fox claimed that she “cut a hole” in the crotch of her jumpsuit to have sex with her fiancé, rocker Machine Gun Kelly.

On Monday, the Jennifer’s Body actress took to her Instagram on Monday (16 May) to share a carousel of images from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. She also included a screenshot text conversation with her stylist, Maeve Reilly.

“Was this blue outfit expensive because we just cut a hole in the crotch so we could have sex,” she told Reilly in reference to the catsuit she modelled early that day.

“I hate you,“ Reilley responded with three laughing, crying emojis. “I’ll fix it.”

Fans of Fox jumped to the comments section of her post a bit shocked by another moment of TMI about the pair’s relationship.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One wrote:” WHAT IS THAT TEXT [?]”

“CUT A HOLE, MEGAN??? CMON BABY,” another added.

Someone else wrote: “Everything I know about this relationship has been completely against my will.”

But fear not.

Fox didn’t wear the damaged bodysuit for the BBMAs red carpet. At the awards, she and MGK (real name Colson Baker) had coordinating black outfits that had spikes and sparkles.

Fox wore a slit-up-to-there black strapless David Koma gown with matching gloves with crystal flower appliqués. She also wore her straight down her back with a fringe.

The “Emo Girl” artist sported a Dolce & Gabbana suit trimmed with sharp silver spikes and a $30,000 diamond manicure.

Elsewhere, while the rocker performed his song “Twin Flame” at the awards ceremony, he provoked speculation that the engaged couple have already walked down the aisle. He claimed he’d written the song for his “wife.”

“I wrote this song for my wife,” he said before adding an emotional dedication that the song was also for their “unborn child.”

He then gently sang the words, “Go to sleep / I’ll see you in my dreams / This changes everything / Now I have to set you free,” to the tune of a heartbeat.

The happy couple got engaged in January after nearly two years of dating. The actress was previously married to Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three sons. Kelly has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.