Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, 56, said that his death is coming "really soon" in a morbid moment on his podcast.

On his podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the boxing champ spoke with therapist Sean McFarland, whose area of expertise is in trauma and addiction, and explained to him that he feels he's approaching his death.

"We're all gonna die one day, of course. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face. I say, 'Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon,'" Tyson said.

The legend also spoke about money not bringing the security and happiness that those who haven't experienced that might believe.

"Money don't mean s–t to me. I always tell people — they think money's gonna make them happy, they've never had money before — when you have a lot of money, you can't expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?

"Iron Mike" also said that he speaks with his wife, who says she wants long-term monetary security after he dies.

"What is security? I don't know. When you put money in your bank and you get a check every week and you can live for the rest of your life, is that security?" he said before adding

"That means you won't catch a disease, you can't get hit by a car? You can't jump off a bridge. I don't know. Is that security? Can money secure you from that?"

Tyson debuted professionally in 1985, beating put Hector Mercedes, just aged 18.

He quickly gained notoriety for his ferocious style and was the first heavyweight boxer to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles simultaneously.

Tyson was also the only heavyweight fighter to unify them in succession.

